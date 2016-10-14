Woman arrested after attempted murder of on-duty police officers

Police have confirmed that a 46-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of two on duty police officers.

The incident took place shortly after 4pm on Thursday, October 13, on Hopefield Drive, Blackburn, as two officers were responding to a report of concern for a person.

A woman attempted to drive her black Mini Cooper into both officers with one of the officers being struck.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to St John’s Hospital as a precaution.

The 46-year-old is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today. Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Chief Inspector Barry Blair, Area Commander for West Lothian, said: “This is an extremely serious incident and we are eager to establish full circumstances surrounding it.

“Anyone who was in the Hopefield Drive area on the evening of Thursday, October 13, and witnessed the incident, is asked to come forward immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.