Woman charged after police stop car in Drylaw

A woman has been charged with motoring offences after the car she was driving was pulled over by police in north Edinburgh.

Road Policing Officers were assisting local resources in the Drylaw area following the hit-and-run incident on Saturday involving a motorbike and a 10-year-old boy when a Suzuki SX4 car drove past.

Initial inquiries revealed the vehicle was stolen, and officers stopped the car on West Granton Access.

The female driver, 24, was charged with a number of Road Traffic Offences including driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

A small quantity of cannabis was found in the vehicle and the woman was also charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

She is due to appear in court at a later date.

Inspector Roger Park, from the Road Policing Unit at Fettes, said: “Road Policing Officers and local policing teams continue to have a high-visibility presence in the area following the hit and run incident over the weekend and as a result of our proactive patrols a stolen vehicle was observed and quickly stopped, leading to this arrest.

“We are committed to tackling the theft and criminal use of vehicles throughout the city and to ensuring our roads remain safe for everyone who uses them.

“Regular patrols and monitoring of Edinburgh’s road network will continue and anyone found to be committing a motoring offence of any sort will be appropriately dealt with.”