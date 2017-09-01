Woman charged over Grassmarket assault

Police in Edinburgh have charged a 23-year-old woman in connection with a serious assault.
The incident took place around 10.55pm on Saturday July 29 in the Grassmarket.
READ MORE: CCTV images released in appeal over Grassmarket assault
A 39-year-old woman was pulled to the ground and sustained a serious head injury.
Detectives would like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.
The woman is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 29 September.
