Woman dies at Edinburgh train station

A woman has died following an incident at South Gyle railway station.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm on Wednesday June 14.

The line between Inverkeithing and Haymarket was closed until 11.30pm with a number of other services being affected,

Edinburgh, Perth and Dundee services were also affected and continued to face disruption this morning.

Replacement transport has been arranged for the majority of routes facing disruption.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm a woman died in an incident at South Gyle railway station at about 9.30pm on Wednesday.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”