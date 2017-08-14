Woman dies in fall on bus in Linlithgow

Police have launched an investigation after a woman died following an incident on a First Bus in Linlithgow.

The 82-year-old woman fell on a number 38A First Bus service when the vehicle pulled away from traffic lights suddenly.

The incident happened around 4.25pm on Saturday August 5th.

She was taken by ambulance to St John’s Hospital in Livingston where she later passed away around 9pm.

Police were contacted and are now probing the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Her death is currently being treated as non-suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident after reviewing CCTV footage captured on the bus.

Inspector Richard Latto of Lothians and Scottish Borders’ Road Policing Unit said: “This is a tragic collision and our thoughts are with the lady’s family at this sad time.

“We are eager to establish to dull circumstances of this incident and would ask anyone who was on the 38A bus in Linlithgow High Street, or who saw the incident from street, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information are asked to contact officers at West Lothian’s Road Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident number 4139 of August 5, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.