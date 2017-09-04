Woman falls from bridge over city bypass

Have your say

A WOMAN has fallen from a bridge onto Edinburgh bypass.

The road was closed east bound between Hermiston Gate and Gogar junctions.

The incident happened on the A720 at about 4pm on Monday.

Emergency services are at the scene,

The woman has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The bypass has now reopened.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to the A720 Edinburgh Bypass at around 4pm after a female fell from an overpass at Calder Junction onto the carriageway.

“The road was closed while emergency services attended. The woman was taken to hospital where she is in a serious condition.

“Officers are now carrying out inquiries to establish the circumstances.”