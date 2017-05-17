Woman in ‘critical condition’ after West Lothian bridge fall

A woman is in critical condition after reportedly falling from a bridge in West Lothian during rush hour yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A899 between Howden and Craigshall yesterday around 6.45pm.

The womman was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and is understood to be in a critical condition.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police in West Lothian were called to the A899 between Howden and Craigshall around 6.45pm on Tuesday 16 May following a report that a woman had fallen from a bridge.

“Emergency services attended and the 37-year-old was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where she is currently in a critical condition.”