Woman knocked down after car mounts pavement in Stockbridge

A woman has been knocked down by a vehicle on North West Circus Place in Stockbridge.
A white Volkswagen mounted the pavement striking the woman outside a store in the area at 12:45 this afternoon.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Edinburgh road policing officers have charged a 65-year-old woman with a road traffic offence after a collision on North West Circus Place.
“The incident happened around 12.45 today, Wednesday 8th February when a white Volkswagen Up mounted the pavement.
“The injured woman was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”
The condition of the woman is not yet known.
