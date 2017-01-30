Woman left shaken after attempted handbag snatch in Sighthill

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in in the Sighthill area of Edinburgh.

At around 6.40am this morning, a woman was walking along the service road off Calder Road, next to Edinburgh Audi and the advertising display, when she was approached by a woman who assaulted her and demanded her handbag.

There was a struggle and the offender left empty handed away towards the city.

Detective Constable Ross Nicol of Corstorphine CID said: “The woman was shaken by her ordeal but fortunately was unhurt. I am keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the female suspect before or after the attempted robbery and may have any information which could assist our inquiry.”

The suspect is described as in her early 30s, around 5 foot 4 inches tall, with very long blonde hair and a thin face, and spoke with a local accent. She was wearing a black jacket and white jeans or leggings.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.