Woman ‘pushed from train’ in Edinburgh assault

British Transport Police has released an image of a man that officers believe may be able to assist with their enquiries into an incident that occurred on Monday 25 September.

An assault happened at approximately 5.35pm on Monday September 25 on board a ScotRail service which had just arrived into Edinburgh Park station.

A man boarded the service and assaulted a woman by elbowing and pushing her from the train, he then further assaulted a man also travelling on board the train.

Officers would like to speak to the male shown in the image as it is believed that he may be able to assist with the police enquiry.

Anyone who recognises the male in the image is asked to contact us by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 496 of 25/09/2017. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.