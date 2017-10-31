Woman’s shock after discovering royal python in her kitchen

A woman was shocked to find a royal python in her kitchen in Bathgate.

The Scottish SPCA was called out to a concerned member of the public’s home after she discovered a snake.

The owner was delighted to be reunited with her pet

Scotland’s animal welfare charity received the call after the finders had alerted the police to their discovery.

Senior Animal Rescue Officer Fiona Thorburn said, “Obviously finding a snake in your kitchen can be a bit disturbing – but it wouldn’t be Halloween if something like this didn’t happen!

“Snakes are notorious escape artists. They’re very clever and can figure out how to manipulate locks so owners have to be careful to ensure their vivarium’s are secure.

“This story thankfully has a happy ending. Fleur, the royal python, has been missing for three to four weeks so her owner Phoebe was delighted to hear from us about having found her this morning.”

Anyone concerned about the welfare of an animal should contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.