Woman sentenced following Musselburgh thefts

A woman has been jailed for stealing and attempting to steal from people in Musselburgh.

Lisa Rybak, aged 39, was given a six month custodial sentence today.

Rybak pled guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday August 2 to two charges of theft, one charge of attempted theft and to breaking into a property with the intent to steal.

The incidents took place between 4.40pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday August 1 and the victims were men and women, aged between 32 and 87, residing in the West Holmes Gardens and Manse Lane areas.

East Lothian’s Community Action Team attended after receiving reports from members of the public and traced Rybak in the local area who was found to be in possession of a stolen handbag.

Rybak was detained and shortly afterwards was discovered to be in possession of three rings and a watch taken from another house in West Holmes Gardens.

She had walked into the house claiming that she knew the resident and was asked to leave. After Rybak left, the occupant found that some of her jewellery was gone.

Rybak also walked into a home in Manse Lane claiming she was going to make the occupant a cup of tea and when, asked to leave, put her hand in the resident’s pocket while asking him for money.

She has also attended a property in Manse Lane and asked to be let in, offering to make the occupant a cup of tea, but was refused entry and left.

Inspector Andy Harborow of Musselburgh Police Station said: “This was a despicable violation and very distressing for the residents involved whose homes were entered without their permission or knowledge.

“I would urge anyone who may have been a victim of such criminality to get in touch with us as we are dedicated to bringing those who target the elderly and vulnerable to justice.

“Thanks to enquiries conducted in the local area by the Community Action Team, Rybak was swiftly detained and held in custody to appear before the courts.

“I’d urge the community to remain vigilant in ensuring that their properties are kept secure at all times and to always call 101 if you see any suspicious behaviour, dialling 999 if a crime is ongoing.”