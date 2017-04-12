Woman stabbed at a house in Drylaw

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after being stabbed at a house in Drylaw.

The woman, aged in her 30s, is believed to have been in a stable condition when taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary shortly after 10.10pm last night.

Police in Edinburgh are investigating

The incident happened at the junction of Easter Drylaw Avenue and Groathill Road North.

A woman was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detective Inspector Paul Grainger of Corstorphine CID said: “We believe that this was a targeted attack and are following a positive line of enquiry.

“Additional officers will be in the local area, if anyone has any information that they believe may assist please either approach them or contact Police Scotland on 101”.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 22.12 hours on Tuesday April 11 to attend an incident at an address on Easter Drylaw Avenue.

“We dispatched one ambulance and a paramedic response unit to the scene.

“One female patient in her thirties was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”