Woman struck by taxi on Princes Street

A woman has been taken to hospital following an incident on Princes Street which saw a female pedestrian struck by a taxi.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The incident happened around 12:20pm this afternoon with police and emergency services attending the scene.

It is understood that the woman has now been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, however, the extent of the woman’s injuries is not yet known.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh responded to the East End of Princes Street at around 12.20 p.m. on Thursday January 5 following a collision involving a taxi and a female pedestrian.

“Emergency services are currently tending to the woman and local road closures are in place.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing.”

Princes Street has since reopened and trams are once again running.