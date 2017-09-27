Woman taken to hospital after car flips in Lanark Road crash

Have your say

A WOMAN was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a minor head injury after a collision involving another vehicle turned her car upside down on a busy road in the south-west of the city.

Craiglockhart Avenue was closed off after a red car overturned following a two-car collision at the junction with Lanark Road, forcing police to shut the road until 10pm on Tuesday evening.

Picture; Norma Darling

Evening News reader Norma Darling captured the stricken vehicle on it’s roof in the middle of the road moments after the crash.

The woman was released from hospital later in the evening.