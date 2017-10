Have your say

Police in Midlothian have confirmed that a woman has been traced after concerns were raised for a woman in the Penicuik and Loanhead areas on Sunday 15 October.

Thee woman was traced safe and well at around 3pm today (Monday 16 October) in the Penicuik area.

The woman was last seen around 5am at a roundabout near McDonalds

Officers wish to thank the public for their vigilance and assistance with this appeal.