Women robbed outside of Prestonpans school

A women was robbed in broad daylight outside a school in East Lothian.

The 62-year-old woman was walking towards the Salvation Army Centre when her handbag was grabbed by a man outside of Prestonpans Infant school.

A short struggle ensued before the male made off.

The incident happened around 1.45 p.m. on Tuesday 2nd May in Kirk Street.

A number of people who witnessed the robbery gave chase to the suspect who dropped the bag and was lost to sight on Kirk Wynd, heading towards the High Street.

Officers are now urging anyone who can assist with their inquiries to come forward.

The purse-snatcher is described as a white, late twenties, around 6ft tall with a slim build and a scar or marking on his face near to his mouth. He was wearing a dark hooded jumper and light coloured trainers.

Detective Constable Elsa Bunyan from the Proactive CID at Musselburgh said:

“This was a frightening and distressing attack for the female involved who, thankfully,did not sustain any injuries.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who can help us identify the suspect and those with information are asked to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone who has any information about this incident, or who was in the Kirk Street area on Tuesday 2nd May around 1.30-2pm and saw anything suspicious should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Musselburgh Proactive Unit via 101 and quote incident number 1674 of the 2nd May. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.