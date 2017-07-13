Work to be carried on damaged Edinburgh Castle flagpole

The flagpole at Edinburgh Castle has been put out of action until further notice after a mechanism inside it broke.

Scaffolding has been erected around the structure with work scheduled to be completed by September.

Scaffolding is put up around the broken flagpole. Picture: Andrew O'Brien

Visitors to the Capital landmark will still be able to access areas and exhibits around Crown Square while repair work takes place.

The flagpole is the responsibility of the Ministry of Defence.

A spokesperson on behalf of the MoD and Historic Environment Scotland, who manage Edinburgh Castle, said: “Work is being carried out to replace the Crown Square clock tower flagpole, which as a flag flying station the MoD are responsible for, in the upper ward area of Edinburgh Castle.

“This is due to a failure in the flagpole mechanism.

“Temporary high level scaffolding will be in place for this project, which is expected to finish in September.

“All areas and exhibits within the Crown Square area of the castle will remain open to visitors as normal throughout the duration of the works.”