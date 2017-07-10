World’s longest inflatable obstacle course coming to Capital

The world’s longest, continuous, inflatable obstacle course, is coming to Edinburgh in August.

The 1,000ft long Labyrinth Challenge is coming to BT Murrayfield Stadium across the weekend of August 5-6.

The giant inflatable playground, designed for grown-ups (ages 12+) features more than 30 interactive and wacky obstacles including jump-offs, hurdles, biff n’ bash sections, balance beams and giant balls.

Set across five themed zones, the course starts with participants jumping off a 20ft platform into a crash bag below. The finale involves climbing up and sliding down a giant inflatable ship.

Dan Byrne, Tour Director for The Labyrinth Challenge said: “Thousands of people have already enjoyed bouncing around The Labyrinth Challenge and we’re thrilled to be bringing the course to Edinburgh.

“Participants can race each other and make their way through the course in the quickest time or choose to go at a more leisurely pace.

The event will take place on August 5. Contributed

“It really is a fun family day out with the Inflatable Village extending the excitement with laser tag, crazy golf, bouncy castles and a soft play area, along with bars and food stalls.”

Tickets to the Labyrinth Challenge start from £15, with tickets to The Village priced £20, while combination tickets for both attractions cost £27.

Tickets are available now online at www.thelabyrinthchallenge.com.