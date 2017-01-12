Wrong date printed on thousands of Bonnyrigg Rose v Hibs tickets

FANS flocking to Bonnyrigg’s Scottish Cup clash with holders Hibs should take note of the date with destiny – after thousands of tickets were issued for the wrong day.
The David and Goliath tie of the fourth-round has been switched to Hearts’ Tynecastle stadium as junior club Rose’s tiny New Dundas Park ground is too small for the demand.
But Hearts have printed tickets stating a 3pm kick-off on Sunday, January 22, when the game actually gets under way 24 hours earlier.
A Bonnyrigg spokesman blamed a “clerical error”.