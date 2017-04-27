WWII refugee who made Edinburgh his home honoured in new Christian Aid animation

A WW2 refugee who fled to Scotland and made Edinburgh his home has been honoured in a new Chrstian Aid animation.

Theodor Davidovic in the 1940s. Picture; contributed

Theodor Davidovic lived in Edinburgh for the first six years of his time in Scotland after fleeing in 1947.

He was orphaned as a child and sold into domestic service, eventually joining the resistance movement to fight against Germany.

After the war, he found himself in refugee camps in Italy and Germany.

Theo has made his home in Edinburgh.

Aged 22, he escaped the refugee camps and found his way to Scotland. Working initially as a coal miner, at 26 he met his future wife Betty - originally from Kinglassie - in a dancehall in Kirkcaldy.

They married in 1953 and now have two sons and four grandchildren.

After running a successful shoe repair business in Edinburgh for 50 years he retired at the age of 76 to become a full-time carer for Betty.

His shoe shops were based on Restalrig Road, Meadowbank and one on Easter Road.

Theodor said; “I came to Scotland as a refugee in 1947 and I am grateful for the sanctuary and safety that I found and I couldn’t have been happier”.

Asked what he thinks about having his life made into an animation, he says; “We’ve had a giggle or two, I say to Betty that she’s married to a film star! The rest of my family haven’t seen the film yet but I’m looking forward to showing it to them”.

Theodor, who expressed gratitude to the community that welcomed him in, and for the opportunity to help Christian Aid said: “I appeal to all the Christians: your Christianity is not only to come and pray and sing hymns. It is to put your belief in actions - helping somebody that needs your help and showing love and compassion to the wider world.

“When I was walking in the world as a refugee, there was at least peace in the world but now there is war and it is not people’s fault that they are refugees”.

The animation was created by the charity to mark the fundraising week’s 60th year,

Sally Foster-Fulton, head of Christian Aid Scotland said; “Christian Aid began as a response from churches in the UK to the refugee crisis after World War II. It began by people loving their neighbours and we will not turn our backs on them now. We are a global family and everyone is precious.