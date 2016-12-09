Young Edinburgh cancer survivor earns Diana Award

AN inspirational Capital teenager who has battled cancer not once but twice has been honoured with an international award.

Thirteen-year-old Kira Noble was among a group of young people from across Scotland who were this week presented with Diana Awards at a special ceremony in Glasgow.

The awards, in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, are handed out to youngsters who have overcome the odds or gone the extra mile to help others.

Kira, who lives in Craiglockhart with her mum Aud, was nominated in recognition of her work to help other young patients both on the wards and through her Facebook page “Kira the Machine”. In 2014 Kira, then aged 11, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer after complaining of pain in her abdomen.

She then underwent 15 months of gruelling treatment, including chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy before going into remission in October the following year.

However, this wasn’t the end of Kira’s cancer journey, as just months later, in February 2016, she was dealt the shock news that the cancer had returned.

Now in remission once again, Kira’s upbeat attitude and inspiring social media presence – on which she frequently offers advice to other families – have won the hearts of many around her.

Kira, who has also raised thousands of pounds for the charity Solving Kids’ Cancer, said it was “amazing” to have received a Diana Award.

She said: “It’s just a real honour to have something like this to show to people about how hard it is going through these journeys.

“I was in hospital with shingles when I found out so it really made my day.

“With the little kids it’s nice to be able to feel good that you have helped somebody else, haven’t just been in it for yourself and aren’t just lying in bed feeling sorry for yourself.”

Kira added it had been “amazing” to hear the stories of other inspirational young people at this week’s ceremony.

The 13-year-old is now back at school but still has to have regular tests at the Sick Kids hospital and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

She was nominated for the award by John Macaulay of Radio Lollipop, which is based at the Sick Kids, and FACE (Fight Against Cancer Edinburgh) at Western General Hospital.

Kira’s mum Aud, 50, said she was “incredibly proud” of her daughter’s “endless determination, tenacity and strength”. She said: “She blows me away at every turn. She is fierce in her approach to cancer and endures the harsh treatments in a way that is nothing short of astounding.

“You can’t control the cards that life deals you, but you can control how you play the game and that is what Kira does, with such grace.”

As well as keeping friends and family updated with her progress, Aud explained Kira also wanted her Facebook page to raise awareness of the struggles children with cancer face.

She added: “She’s just been amazing. She is very positive [and] she takes it all with a huge smile on her face.”

Visit facebook.com/KiratheMachine.

florence.snead@jpress.co.uk