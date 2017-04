A NEW pop-up bar inspired by hit TV zombie show The Walking Dead is to open in Edinburgh.

Survive will run at Six Degrees North, in Howe Street, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from May 3 until the end of June.

The bar comes from the same people who opened Blood and Wine, the Game of Thrones inspired pop-up bar which proved a hit in Edinburgh.

The Walking Dead is a drama based on a comic strip portraying life in the wake of a zombie apocalypse.