Egyptian artefacts stolen in East Lothian

A collection of Egyptian artefacts and ancient weapons have been stolen from a house in East Lothian.

The items, which include swords, daggers, spears and arrows, are thought to have been stolen from Biel House near Dunbar some time between 4pm on Tuesday and 9am on Wednesday.

The collection is thought to be worth a four-figure sum and police are appealing for anyone offered the items for sale to contact them.

Constable Karen Hamilton said: “These artefacts have been in the museum at Biel House for many years and we are keen to make sure these are returned to where they belong.

“Anyone who is offered one of these rare items is asked to contact officers on 101.”

Biel House dates back to the 14th century and was owned by the Lauder family.

It remains a privately owned but is open by appointment to visitors through the Historic Houses Association.