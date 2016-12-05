Elderly man targeted by bogus workmen in West Calder

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information after an elderly man was targeted by bogus workmen.

Between Tuesday, November 22nd, and Thursday December, 1st, three unknown men made repeated visits to a home on Harburn Drive in West Calder.

On their first visit they told the occupier, a man in his 80’s, that his home address required repairs and requested money be paid up-front in order to start the work, which the man gave to them.

In the days that followed, the men returned a further five times and drove the occupant to various banks in the area where he proceeded to withdraw a substantial five figure sum of money in order to pay the men.

Detectives from Livingston CID are now carrying out inquiries in order to trace the men and are urging anyone who can help identify them to come forward.

The first suspect, who called himself ‘Stephen’, is described as around 25-years-old, white, slim build, around 5ft 8ins tall with dark hair. He wore a black cap and spoke with a local accent.

The second male is white, heavy build, between 5ft 10ins and 6ft tall, around 40-years-old and spoke with a local accent.

Meanwhile, the final suspect is said to be smaller than the other two, white, and spoke with a local accent.

Detective Sergeant David MacMillan of Livingston CID said: “It’s difficult to describe the callous nature of these men and I can assure the victim as well as the public that we will do everything in our power to trace them as quickly as possible.

“Unfortunately, on this occasion, a innocent member of the public has been conned out of a significant sum of money at the hands of these criminals.

“I appeal to anyone who recognises their descriptions or who may have been approached by them to contact police.

“Bogus workmen will always try and exploit someone’s trusting nature and in doing so can appear extremely convincing.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind people that you are under no obligation to hand over money or personal information to a stranger at your door.

“If you are in any doubt ask for them to provide you with identification, this shouldn’t be a problem to a reputable caller.

“If this is not forthcoming or you remain concerned then close the door and call police on 101.”