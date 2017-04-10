Fake gardeners targeting homes in Musselburgh

Residents are being warned to be vigilant after bogus workmen targetting homes in Musselburgh.

The incidents happened yesterday at addresses in Pinkie Drive and Linkfield Road.

On each of the occasions two men attended at the addresses and offered to undertake gardening and landscaping work and no significant amount of money was handed over.

Officers are now warning residents in East Lothian not to engage with bogus callers and are appealing for any information that can assist them with their inquiries.

One of the men is described as white, 5ft 7ins, stocky build and short dark hair and brown eyes. He had a scar on his cheek, broken nose and was wearing possibly wearing a sweatshirt with “G&S Landscaping” landscaping on it.

The other male is described as being white, slight build, short dark hair and a black eye.

Community Inspector Andrew Hill from Haddington Police Station said: “There are unfortunately a small number of people carrying out such work who engage in oppressive, and at times, fraudulent practices.

“Extreme caution should be taken when unknown visitors attend at your address. I would advise to request identification, of both the individual and company they say they are representing. A genuine visitor will have no objections to providing this.

“Do not let anyone into your house if you are not 100% comfortable with them being there. If you have any concerns at all, please contact us by calling 101.

“Anyone with concerns that friends, family or neighbours are being targeted please contact the police.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

