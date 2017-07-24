Family tribute to “much loved” OAP who died in East Lothian crash

The family of an elderly woman who died following a car crash in East Lothian have paid tribute to the “much loved” wife and mum.

Elizabeth Henderson, of North Berwick, was injured when the red Volkswagen Golf she was travelling in was involved in a collision with a blue Volkswagen Golf on the A198 near to the Archerfield Estate.

The 83-year-old was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment, however she sadly passed away on Friday, July 21.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Mrs Henderson’s family said: “Elizabeth was a much loved wife to Bill, mother to Jude and Neil, and a respected member of the North Berwick community.

“She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.”

The 89-year-old male driver of red Volkswagen Golf, along with an 84-year-old female passenger, were also taken to hospital.

They are both detained in the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in a serious condition.

The 53-year-old female driver of the blue Volkswagen Golf and her passengers sustained minor injuries.

A 53-year-old woman has been charged and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police Sergeant Ross Drummond of Lothians and Scottish Borders’ Road Policing Unit said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Elizabeth’s family at this difficult time.

“We are eager to establish to full circumstances of this collision and I would ask anyone who was on the A198 of Wednesday, July 19, and has information that can assist our inquiries, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information are asked to contact officers at Dalkeith Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 1093 of July 19, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.