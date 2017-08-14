Housebreaker struck while pensioner slept

A SERIAL housebreaker who stole from a pensioner’s home in the middle of the night has been jailed.

Philip Pendrich was returned to prison to serve the 40-day unexpired portion of a prison sentence imposed for a similar crime last year.

Sheriff Martin Edington also sentenced him to a further 18-month prison term, which will start when his existing sentence has been served.

Pendrich 25, pleaded guilty to breaking into an elderly man’s flat in Winchburgh, on July 6 last year.

He admitted stealing an iPad; two mobile phones; a laptop computer; a wallet; a set of keys, including a car key, and personal documentation as well as several bank cards.

Police traced him after he was caught on CCTV using the cards at a filling station cash machine to withdraw £260 from the pensioner’s bank account.

Jim Robertson, prosecuting, said the pensioner wakened in the morning to find much of his property missing from his home.

He immediately informed the caretaker at the block of flats in Abercorn Place and asked her to check the CCTV.

Mr Robertson said police got a search warrant for Pendrich’s home and found the pensioner’s bus bas, travel documents, the keys and one of the mobile phones.