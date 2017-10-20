Husband of Kirsty Maxwell has ‘barely slept’ since her death

THE HUSBAND of tragic Kirsty Maxwell has told how he was barely slept for six months as the mystery of his wife’s final moments takes its toll “mentally and physically”.

Adam Maxwell, 27, is continuing to fight for answers over what happened to Kirsty.

Hen-do reveller Kirsty, 27, from Livingston, died after falling from a tenth-floor hotel balcony in Benidorm on April 29. She had reportedly walked uninvited into an apartment occupied by a group of British men after a night out before the fall.

The four men have denied any involvement in her death, and they were allowed to return to the UK by a Spanish judge investigating the case.

Mr Maxwell told the Scottish Sun that he had been unable to return to his work in a bank since the tragedy.

He said: “Every day I think about Kirsty and there’s a severe lack of sleep at night because I just can’t switch off from it.

“We are almost six months down the line and still asking the same questions. Physically and mentally it’s very difficult.

“We live this on a daily basis and we haven’t had much time to grieve for Kirsty and relive the happy memories because of the situation that we’re in.

“There’s frustration, there’s anger, all overpowered by sadness and Kirsty not being here.

“Every time there is a picture or a video of her it reduces us all to tears, it’s hard. But it’s necessary for people to see her as the beautiful person that she was.”

He added: “All we want is for things to be answered.

“Then hopefully there will be a point we can look back at all the nice memories I shared with Kirsty over the last 10 years.”

Mr Maxwell and other family members have previously flown out to Spain in a bid to find out what happened to Kirsty and to try and get answers as well as issuing posters and leaflets in an attempt to piece together the details surrounding her death.

The family have also set up a Facebook appeal for information, saying their grief is “aggravated by so many unanswered questions”.

Kirsty, who married Adam in September last year, was on a hen weekend with friends at the time. She is reported to have gone to bed at 4am and woke up shortly before 8am.

She had apparently knocked on a door on the tenth floor, directly above the room in the hotel she was staying in with around 30 friends, shortly before her death. The couple had recently sold their Almondvale flat to move into their first family home with their pet dog. A fundraising page set up by a friend to bring Ms Maxwell’s body home raised more than three times the target, with pledges received for £31,965.