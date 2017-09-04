Knife thug helped friend win fight by slashing another man

Have your say

A THUG who helped a friend win a prearranged fight by repeatedly slashing a man with a knife has been jailed.

Matiss Grigucs, who used a Stanley knife to scar his opponent Callum Heggie for life, was branded “a danger to the public” by a sheriff.

A court heard police recovered CCTV footage from outside a restaurant in Livingston, West Lothian, which clearly showed Grigucs carrying out the vicious, unprovoked attack.

Officers were also handed a taunting mobile phone footage which Grigucs sent his victim showing him holding the orange-handled weapon and chanting: “Callum Heggie: Your blood, your blood!”

Grigucs earlier pleaded guilty to repeatedly striking Mr Heggie on the head and body with a knife in Livingston, West Lothian, at the pre-arranged fight at 7am on 2 April this year.

Jailing Grigucs for 32 months at Livingston Sheriff Court yesterday, Sheriff Peter Hammond told the 21-year-old: “This was wicked and irresponsible behaviour.

“You have an atrocious record. You’re a danger to the public and only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”