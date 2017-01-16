Lois is in for a treat after top care award

A warm-hearted carer, who devotes her life to looking after other people, is going to be looked after herself in sumptuous style.

Lois McNeill, from Pathhead, will be treated to a stay in a Highland hotel after winning the Care Worker of the Year 2016 award from Bright Care.

Lois, who works with Bright Care’s Edinburgh branch, won the top honour after clients sang her praises as someone who embodies the company’s commitment to high quality care and companionship for its private clients.

Lois, who has been with Bright Care for five years, is looking forward to five-star luxury at Fonab Castle in the heart of Perthshire near Pitlochry.

Tim Cocking, founder and director of Bright Care, said: “Lois truly deserves this award. She is kind, dependable, committed to building up a meaningful relationship with her clients and has a gentle and yet professional demeanour at all times.

“Lois has been a great ambassador for us since the day she joined the team.

“We have an excellent team at Bright Care and our people are our champions. Lois is an exemplary winner.”

Lois, who was picked out of more than 180 staff, said: “I am so delighted. Having worked for Brightcare for the past five years I have a wonderful team behind me who support and encourage the good relationship I have with all my clients.

“All the carers at Bright Care make time for their clients and go out of their way to build up a relationship, so it is a real honour to be selected for this award. I can’t tell you how much I am looking forward to my stay at Fonab Castle. It looks wonderful.”

Full of praise John Butler, whose mother Lois looked after, said: “Lois made a huge difference to my mother in her last years and she was regarded by all of us as a friend, not just a paid agent.

“My mother always looked forward to Lois’s visits and she took care of lots of the little things that make the difference between having a life and just existing.

“Those of us who know her cannot speak highly enough of her professional care and attention but also of her genuine affection for those she looked after.

“It is terrific to hear that she is being recognised and it couldn’t be more deserved.”

JANET BEE