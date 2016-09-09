Lothian man stands up to cancer on 16 hour trip to Paris

A HIGH-SPEED trip on the Eurostar to Paris would be a pleasure-filled indulgence for most.

But a Lothian-based fundraiser is planning to make the journey a much more uncomfortable experience in an effort to generate vital cancer research cash and pay tribute to his late father.

Adam Cook, from Tranent, will take the train to the French capital – and stand for the entire time.

The 48-year-old – who will be accompanied by his friend George Jack on the 16-hour round trip between Edinburgh and Paris – said proceeds would be donated to Cancer Research UK.

And he will endure acute discomfort in honour of his father, also called Adam, who passed away in January 2014 after a battle with blood cancer.

The upcoming train journey, scheduled for October 10, will be the latest in a series of “standing” charity challenges undertaken by the Asda administration manager. Adam said: “It will be 16 hours without me taking a seat – we won’t be sitting at all.

“After a while, you really feel it on the back of your calves.

“I just thought that, if I can’t do anything for my dad, I can at least do it for somebody else.”

In 2014, Adam made several consecutive tram journeys between Edinburgh Airport and York Place, remaining on his feet for over 12 hours.

And last year, he completed the same feat on trains travelling from the Capital to London’s King’s Cross station.

The married father of one said the trips had become a treasured way of remembering Adam senior, who died at the age of 74.

“Dad lived for his family,” he said. “The loss has been hard.

“Before he died, he was worrying about everyone else. When he was in hospital, everybody talked to him and he talked to everybody. His concern was always more for everybody else rather than himself.”

Adam has already generated more than £6300 for cancer charities since he began fundraising over three years ago. He hopes next month’s trip – in aid of Stand Up To Cancer and Cancer Research UK – will net a further £2500.

Bosses at Cancer Research UK have thanked him for his contribution.

Lisa Adams, the organisation’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “By supporting Stand Up To Cancer, Adam will be helping to raise money and transform the lives of cancer patients.

“One in two people in the UK will develop cancer at some point in their lives and there’s still much more to do to ensure no-one’s life is cut short by this devastating disease.

“Stand Up To Cancer raises money to speed up breakthroughs from the lab to the patients who need them right now. With support from people across Scotland, we can continue to fund vital research.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Edimbourg-a-Paris.