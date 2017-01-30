Man charged after drugs found in police raids in Penicuik

A MAN has been charged after drugs were found during a police raid.

Officers from the Midlothian Community Action Team along with the Pro-Active Unit arrested the 29-year-old after searching a property in Penicuik.

They found £4800 of cannabis alongside a substantial amount of cash and other drugs-related paraphernalia.

The man will appear in court at a later date.

Sgt Colin McDonald, of Loanhead Community Action Team, said: “Dealing with drug crime is one of Midlothian division’s top priorities and we will continue to use every resource at our disposal to tackle crimes of this kind.

“The public can assist greatly in helping police tackle drug related offences and I would urge anyone with information on drug offences in their area to come forward to police or contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”