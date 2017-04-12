Man charged with hate crime in shop

A MAN has been charged in connection with a hate crime in a shop.

The incident happened in Cameron Way, Livingston, on April 5 and a 22-year-old man appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court two days later.

Police Constable Alan McMahon, from Livingston Community Police Team, said: “Police Scotland treat all hate crimes with the highest priority and we encourage any member of the public to come forward should they feel that they have been victim of a hate crime.”