Man drove at 140mph on A1 to escape police

A MAN has been jailed after speeding away from police in a car chase which reached 140mph.

Robert Philips of Mavisbank, 24, Loanhead, was jailed for 16 months and disqualified from driving for seven years, after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, having no insurance, and the reset of the Audi X 3 that he was driving.

Fiscal Depute, Aidan Higgins, told Sheriff Fiona Tait that the chase began at 10.10am on Sunday, March 13 this year at Wallyford. The Sheriff watched CCTV footage from the pursuing police car as Philips sped off, weaving in and out of traffic and changing lanes at between 80 and 90mph. On reaching a roundabout at the A720 at Old Craighall and Sheriffhall, the lights were at red, but Philips drove over the kerb and went the wrong way round the roundabout at 50 to 60mph, when a second police car took up the chase.

Mr Higgins said the chase ended in Danderhall Crescent when Philips abandoned the car and was caught trying to get a taxi. Philips’ girlfriend was a passenger in the car and the Fiscal said she told the police Philips said he had bought the car. “She also told the police it was clear they were being pursued” said the Fiscal: “That she was increasingly scared and had asked him to stop, but he had told her to ‘Shut up’”. When Philips was questioned by police he had replied “It wusnae me”. The pursuit had lasted just three minutes.

Defence solicitor, Peter O’Neill, told Sheriff Tait that his client accepted his conduct had been shocking. “He is relieved no-one was injured and offers his apologies”.

Sheriff Tait noted that Philips was already serving a nine month sentence for dangerous driving, with a release date in December this year. The sentences for the charges to which he had pled guilty this time would be consecutive to that sentence, she said.