Man hit by bus in Bonnyrigg

A man has been taken to hospital after being knocked down by a bus in Bonnyrigg

The pedestrian was struck at about 8.30am on Eskbank Road and was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

As a result, the man sustained serious injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Enquiries are ongoing and road closures, along with local diversions, are in place.

“The public is thanked for their patience at this time.”