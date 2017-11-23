Man hit by bus in Bonnyrigg

A man has been taken to hospital after being knocked down by a bus in Bonnyrigg
The pedestrian was struck at about 8.30am on Eskbank Road and was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
As a result, the man sustained serious injuries.
Police are investigating the incident.
A police spokeswoman said: “Enquiries are ongoing and road closures, along with local diversions, are in place.
“The public is thanked for their patience at this time.”
