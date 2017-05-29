Man treated in hospital after ‘vicious’ assault in Whitburn

A MAN suffered serious facial injuries during an assault in the Lothians.

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information following the incident in Whitburn, which happened at around 1.30am on Sunday.

Officers said that the attack took place within a common stairwell of flats.

The 37-year-old male victim was punched to the face and kicked repeatedly.

He was taken to St John’s Hospital where he was treated for serious facial injuries.

Officers said that three males were believed to have been involved.

They were all wearing dark clothing with hooded tops.

Detective Constable Barry Carlin, of Livingston CID, said: “We are currently conducting enquiries in an attempt to trace the persons responsible for this vicious attack, which has resulted in the victim suffering serious facial injuries.

“There would have been a significant disturbance in the area and I would appeal to anyone who either witnessed the incident or saw anyone loitering in the area at the time to contact police immediately.”

Those who have information on the incident are asked to contact officers at Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 664 of Sunday, 28 May, 2017.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.