Domino’s reveal plans for new Midlothian store

Domino’s pizza is set to open Eskbank Road in Dalkeith on Monday January 9 in a move that will see employment opportunities for the local community.

Pizza fans in Dalkeith will now be able to order from Domino’s range of fresh pizzas as well as desserts and soft drinks.

In addition to delivering pizza, Domino’s will be serving up 25 local positions including pizza makers, customer service staff and delivery drivers to residents of Dalkeith.

Fiona Hanslow, Regional Manager at Domino’s said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the people of Dalkeith, and we’re celebrating the opening by offering 50% off when our customers spend £30 or more online!”

“There’s also plenty of employment opportunity for people living in Dalkeith, so we look forward to welcoming local pizza superstars to join our growing team. In particular we’re searching for delivery drivers, who can provide exceptional customer service, and demonstrate integrity, honesty and reliability, as well as being pepperoni passionate for freshly made pizza.”

At induction, as well as throughout their career, Domino’s offers its employees full training, ranging from dough management and food hygiene for pizza makers through to road safety for all delivery drivers. Domino’s Pizza recruits on the basis of ability and, as many team members go on to management positions in under two years, this recruitment drive is a fantastic opportunity.

The new store will be located at 10 Eskbank Road, Dalkeith, EH22 1UU