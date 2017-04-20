Musselburgh Racecourse bookies fear £750,000 loss if licence lost

BOOKIES have warned they stand to lose about £750,000 in paid-up fees should Musselburgh Racecourse lose its licence.

The course is currently operating on a temporary licence, with staff warning they could go on strike amid a split in the boardroom.

Chairman of East of Scotland Bookmakers Association Bert Logan expressed “concern” over job losses and the large sums invested by individual bookmakers in acquiring “picking list positions” at the course.

“I feel strongly that this is a business matter and Musselburgh Racecourse should be run primarily on the basis of business profitability,” said Mr Logan.

“Whilst I appreciate that the [East Lothian] council has the best interests of the local community at heart, I firmly believe that their interests are best served by allowing the professionals to operate the racecourse free of political interference from within the council.”