Neighbours flee homes after bins set on fire

RESIDENTS had to flee their homes amid a gas scare after two wheelie bins were deliberately set on fire.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Ladywell area of Livingston.

The bins were against the wall of a property in Burnbank when they were set alight around 5am. The blaze caused damage to a gas main, which meant surrounding homes had to be evacuated as a precaution.

Police are now hunting the firestarters and have called for anyone with information to contact them.

Detective Constable Lee McCall, of Livingston CID, said: “Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of the fire as the fire service were able to quickly bring this, and the resultant gas leak, under control.

“However, the consequences of this act could have been far worse and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry.”