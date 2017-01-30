OAP collapses on Penicuik bus in front of shocked passengers

A PENSIONER collapsed on a Penicuik bus at lunchtime today in front of shocked passengers.

The man, in his 70s, fell ill on the number 47 service, heading into the city, on Kirkhill Road shortly before 1pm.

A doctor from nearby Penicuik Medical Centre is believed to have rushed to the scene to treat the man as ambulance crews were called.

“An elderly man came up and told me someone had collapsed on the bus,” said a 61-year-old witness who declined to be named.

“He was shaking and was clearly upset and saying how terrible it was.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics were called and a man was being treated.

“I asked the driver if he wanted me to get someone from the health centre but he said one of their doctors was already there.

“I could see him treating the man on the floor of the bus. Passengers were waiting to get on and they were really shaken up.”