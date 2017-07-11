Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Bathgate

Police have launched an appeal after a woman was sexually assaulted in Bathgate.

The incident happened between 12am and 1am yesterday morning on Kirk Road.

The woman was physically and sexually assaulted by a man who dismounted a bike.

The suspect is described as a white man with a slim build, in his late twenties to early thirties with possible ginger hair and a ginger beard. He was riding a blue or black bike with white markings.

Detective Constable Lee McCall of Livingston CID said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, who has been left badly shaken.

“We’re eager to trace this man as soon as possible and I would ask anyone who was in the Kirk Road area around this time and saw anything suspicious to contact us.”

“Likewise, anyone who may recognise the description of the man is urged to come forward immediately.”

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101, quoting incident number 0146 of July 11, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.