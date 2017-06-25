Police called after gang of youths ‘abuse Susan Boyle’

Neighbours have rallied around Susan Boyle after the singer was subjected to a catalogue of abuse by a gang of youths near her West Lothian home.

Britain’s Got Talent winner Susan, 56, was reportedly terrorised by a group of teenagers near her home in Blackburn.

And a spokesman for the singer has said that there are plans to get the police involved to ensure the star’s safety.

One witness described seeing a gang of youths throwing stones and hurling abuse at the star while she was on a bus.

The witness told the Sunday Mail that they had also seen the teens set fire to a piece of paper and throw it at the singer, as well as subjecting her to ‘horrible insults’.

The witness added: “I was going inside the Mill Centre, Susan was walking out and they were all standing at the entrance and they said to her, ‘Why don’t you get yourself a pair of glasses you ugly, old b****’.

“It’s horrendous. Another time 10 to 15 of them were surrounding her and throwing stuff. They lit a piece of paper and threw it at her face.”

Neighbours have previously alerted police to the group, believed to be mostly boys aged between 16 and 18, and their intimidating behaviour.

One neighbour revealed how she had been the target of racist remarks and had had a glass bottle thrown at her.

Susan, affectionately dubbed ‘SuBo’ by her fans, revealed last year that her neighbours help her out by doing odd-jobs, and looking out for her.