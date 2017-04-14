Police hunt youths who tied ladder to train tracks

Police are on the hunt of four “reckless” youths who tied a ladder to train tracks in West Lothian.

British Transport Police say the “consequences could have been catastrophic” after the group were spotted tieing the ladder to tracks beside Livingston North Station.

The driver of a ScotRail train travelling through spotted it and slammed on the breaks.

He was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting the ladder, crushing it under the train.

PC Craig Wilson said: “The ladder could have easily been propelled onto the platform and struck a member of the public. Not to mention the fact that this train could have been derailed.

“It might have seemed like fun but the consequences could have been catastrophic.”

Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

