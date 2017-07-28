Police probe after man crushed in scrapyard accident

A PROBE has been launched after a young man was seriously injured when he was crushed between an HGV and a container.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident on Youngs Road at East Mains Industrial Estate in Broxburn, West Lothian yesterday morning.

Police at Dalton Metal Recycling in Broxburn, West Lothian, where a 24-year-old man was trapped by industrial machinery. Picture: SWNS

The 23-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the incident at 9.40am.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police in West Lothian were called to Youngs Road in Broxburn around 9.45am on Friday 28 July following a report that a man had been seriously injured. The Health and Safety Executive have been informed.”