Police searching for missing Bo’ness man find body

Police searching for a man missing since leaving his home four weeks ago believe they have found his remains.

The body of a man was recovered from an address in Panbrae Road, Bo’ness, at 2.45pm on Saturday.

Officers said that while the body had not been formally identified, they believed it was that of Arnold Mouat, 64, who was reported missing on Friday July 7.

He had last been seen by family at around 11.30pm the previous day in his house in the same road.

A large-scale search for the missing man involved divers, mountain rescue and police dogs.

Police Scotland said it had referred its handling of the case to the watchdog the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

Mr Mouat’s death is being treated as unexplained but the circumstances are not thought to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Superintendent Martin Fotheringham, of Forth Valley Division, said: “This is a tragic set of circumstances and our thoughts and sympathies are with the Mouat family as they come to terms with their loss.

“Following a review of our response to this incident, Police Scotland has referred this matter to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

“We will provide them with all the necessary assistance and support they require during their investigation.

“I would like to thank those members of the public and media who responded to our appeal for information, in particular those who assisted with searching for Mr Mouat.

“We are continuing to support Mr Mouat’s family with dedicated family liaison officers and will continue to offer any assistance we can throughout this difficult time.”

