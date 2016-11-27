Post box stolen from East Lothian town

A POST box has been stolen in East Lothian – just ahead of the Christmas rush.

The small unit on a pole was taken between 3.30pm on Wednesday, November 23 and 3.45pm the following day in Letham Mains, Haddington.

The post box – which had been emptied shortly before the theft – had the number ‘306’ on the front and is valued at around £2000.

Police said they were keen to track down the box, given the time of year.

And anyone with information that can help officers with their investigation is being asked to come forward.

Constable Heidi Hopkins, from Haddington Police Station, said: “Given the time of year the box was likely to be used more frequently in the coming weeks with people sending Christmas cards to friends and family.

“We would ask anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Letham Mains area, or who can help us identify the culprits, contacts police immediately.”