Python found by children ‘was killed by swan’

A PYTHON has been found dead by children playing near a river, a vet has revealed.

The adult snake’s body was probably killed by a swan after getting too close to a nest, a spokesman for Animals 1st said.

The practice said the python was found as the youngsters played near the River Tyne in Haddington on Wednesday before being taken to the vet in the town’s Court Street.

Injuries suffered by the snake and the location of the discovery have led vets to believe it was killed by a nesting swan.

They have now urged anyone who is aware of a missing snake to contact them.

The spokesman said: “We will hold it for a few weeks in the hope its owner comes forward.”

Anyone who can identify the snake can contact the surgery on 01620 825574.