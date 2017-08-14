Scooter rider serious after four vehicle crash on A1

A SCOOTER rider was serious injured in a crash with a car near Tranent.
The crash happened around 4.45pm on Saturday on the A199, less than half a mile west of Tranent, approaching the Dolphinstone junction of the A1.
A Hyundai i40 had been travelling from Dolphinstone when it veered onto the opposing carriageway and collided with a Vespa scooter.
The vehicle then collided with an oncoming Peugeot 107, which was subsequently struck by a Honda Accord.
As a result of the collision, the 44-year-old male rider of the scooter sustained serious injuries to his limbs and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he continues to be treated.
The 68-year-old male driver of the Hyundai was also taken to the Royal Infirmary for a neck injury. The road was closed for five hours for investigations.
Sergeant Kos Papakyriakou said: “We are still trying to establish the full circumstances of this incident, and I would urge any motorists who were on the A199 at the time and witnessed the collision to contact police immediately.
