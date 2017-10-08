Scotland’s youngest mum Tressa Middleton gives birth again

Scotland’s youngest mother has given birth to her second child, 12 years after her first pregnancy at age 11.

Tressa Middleton, from West Lothian, hit the headlines in 2006 when she gave birth to a girl in 2006 after turning 12 but was forced to hand her over for adoption.

Now 23, Tressa has a second daughter Arihanna Kate Young. Fiance Darren Young, 31, said: “Mum and baby are doing great. “Me and Tressa want to say thanks to everyone that’s been there for us. We very much appreciate it.”